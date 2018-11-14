Singapore Airlines tops another airline of the year list

A Singapore Airlines A380 suite. — Handout via AFP

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 — After launching the world’s longest flight this year from Singapore to New York and inaugurating some of the most advanced aircraft in its fleet, Singapore Airlines is rounding out the year by capturing the title of world’s best airline 2019.

Editors at AirlineRatings.com released their picks for their annual Airline Excellence Awards, giving Singapore Airlines the top honour for setting the gold standard in inflight service, fleet, design and operational safety.

It marks the first time the Asian carrier has topped the list, narrowly edging out long-time winners Air New Zealand and Qantas Airways.

For the ranking, seven editors judged airlines based on 12 key criteria: Fleet age, passenger reviews profitability, investment rating, product offerings, and staff relations.

“In our objective analysis Singapore Airlines came out number one in many of our audit criteria, which is a great performance,” said editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas in a statement.

“For years, Singapore Airlines has been the gold standard and now it is back to its best, leading in passenger innovations and new state-of-the-art aircraft models.”

Here are the top 10 airlines of 2019, according to AirlineRatings.com:

1. Singapore Airlines

2. Air New Zealand

3. Qantas Airways

4. Qatar Airways

5. Virgin Australia

6. Emirates

7. All Nippon Airways

8. EVA Air

9. Cathay Pacific Airways

10. Japan Airlines — AFP-Relaxnews