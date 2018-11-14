FT Ministry plans multi-level parking system for PPR residents

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad speaks to reporters during the launch of The Lost Food Project in Kuala Lumpur November 14, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said today the ministry is planning to develop a multi-level parking system for People’s Housing Project (PPR) residents soon.

“This is still in the early stages. Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) needs to conduct thorough research on a few related matters first such as the budget.

“We can’t afford to implement the project simultaneously, maybe five or six PPR locations every year,” he said.

Khalid was speaking to reporters during ‘The Lost Food Project’ (TLFP) at Kerinchi PPR today.

He said the multi-level parking system is among the projects that are currently under review by DBKL.

“This is important as it will give residents proper parking facilities, while also keeping access roads clear in case of emergencies to allow fire rescue and ambulance crews through,” he said.