Eddin: Malay language must rise to challenge posed by ICT era

SEREMBAN, Nov 14 — In the era of information and communication technology (ICT), Bahasa Melayu or the Malay language faces various challenges to be the medium of instruction in national education and to compete with the English language.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith said this followed the widespread use of English in ICT around the world.

“This is because internet, computer hardware and software, such as Microsoft, Dell and Hewlett-Packard, were all founded by English speakers.

“Furthermore, we are now in the fourth industrial revolution era that has led to the development of industrial technology and this challenge has to be welcomed by academicians to ensure that Malay language can adapt to its role in facing this challenge.”

Eddin said this to reporters after opening a public lecture on the challenges faced by Malay language, at the Teacher Education Institute, Raja Melewar Campus (IPGKRM), here today

Also present were deputy director-general (Policy) of Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka Datuk Abang Sallehuddin Abg Shokeran, IPGKRM director Dr Nizam Abd Latib and principal research fellow from the Institute of Ethnic Studies, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Prof Datuk Dr Teo Kok Seong.

Eddin Syazlee said despite the challenges faced, the Malay language needed to grow and be strengthened in line with the development of science and technology.

“As a language of knowledge, the Malay language should also have the ability to become a modern language of science, technology, economics, engineering, medicine and literature. It should also function as an academic language complete with the necessary adjustments, terms and vocabulary,” he added.

Apart from that, the deputy minister said media practitioners should set an example to the community as well as foreigners by employing the correct usage of the language.

“Avoid using ‘rojak’ language that will only destroy the Malay language,” he said.

Eddin Syazlee also urged scientists at public and private universities as well as all educational agencies to increase the publication of scientific books in the Malay language as primary reference materials. — Bernama