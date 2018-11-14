Negri Sembilan MB back at work

Aminuddin underwent heart surgery at Serdang Hospital, Selangor on October 26. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Nov 14 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar, Aminuddin Harun, was back at work today after undergoing heart surgery at Serdang Hospital, Selangor on October 26.

He began work by chairing a state executive council meeting at the mentri besar’s official residence and thanked the people of Negri Sembilan for praying for his recovery and good health.

“I had bypass surgery due to heart complications but Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah) I am now able to return to work although I am still on medical leave... according to the doctor’s advice, I should be able to return to work officially from this coming Monday.

“Thanks all, especially the people of Negri Sembilan for praying for my health which has improved and it should be back to normalcy,” he said after chairing the state exco meeting.

Aminuddin said although still on leave, he was working from home including having meetings and discussions with heads of department.

On the health condition of Pilah assemblyman, Mohamad Nazaruddin Sabtu, he said it was much better now and the latter had also started work, including attending today’s state exco meeting.

“Alhamudillah he too received good medical treatment and has started carrying out his duties as state assemblyman and exco member. God willing, he will fully recover,” Aminuddin said. — Bernama