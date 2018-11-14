After a month, Singaporean held by Immigration Department set free

Gilbert Louis was arrested on October 9 and detained at an Immigration Camp in Johor Baru despite holding a valid visa to remain in the country until December 7. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — A Singaporean man who was detained by the Immigration Department early last month has been released on a short-term special pass.

His lawyer Arun Kasi said his client, Gilbert Louis, had been arrested on October 9 and detained at an Immigration Camp in Johor Baru despite holding a valid visa to remain in the country until December 7.

“He was never produced before a magistrate, and it was apparently the intention of the department to deport him to Singapore,” said Arun in a statement.

A judicial review application was subsequently filed by the lawyer to challenge the department’s decision to detain and deport Gilbert.

“A habeas corpus application was also filed at the same time, asking for my client to be immediately produced before the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, and to be released with a special pass to peaceably exit Malaysia voluntarily,” Arun said.

On November 8, the High Court issued an order temporarily staying the Immigration Department’s deportation decision. Both applications were fixed for hearing before the judge tomorrow morning.

“In the meantime, Immigration released him today with a short-term special pass and set him free. This is exactly what I prayed for, and will withdraw both applications tomorrow morning as well,” he said.

Gilbert’s case was handled by noted Singaporean lawyer M. Ravi, who worked together with Arun throughout the proceedings.