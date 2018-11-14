Mohamad Sabu to chair Malaysia-Indonesia general border committee meeting

Mohamad will be chairing the meeting for the first time with his Indonesian counterpart, Ryamizard Ryacudu. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, who is on a two-day working visit to Bali from today, will chair the 41st Malaysia-Indonesia General Border Committee Meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

The ministry in a statement said Mohamad would be chairing the meeting for the first time with his Indonesian counterpart, Ryamizard Ryacudu.

“The Malaysia-Indonesia General Border Committee Meeting is a bilateral meeting held each year alternately between the two countries.

“This committee is responsible for monitoring and administering the border cooperation, besides safeguarding stability in the areas concerned in Malaysia and Indonesia,” it said.

Through this meeting, according to the statement, Mohamad and Ryamizard would hear reports on the activities carried out and progress on the cooperation since the 40th meeting held in Kuala Lumpur on September 28, 2017.

“Both defence ministers are also expected to discuss efforts to improve security at the border areas towards raising the socio-economic level and standard of living of the people residing along the border areas between both countries,” it said.

During the working visit, Mohamad is accompanied by Malaysian Armed Forces chief, General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin; Defence Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Halimi Abdul Manaf and National Security Council director-general, Engku Hamzah Tuan Mat. — Bernama