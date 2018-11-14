Vell Paari is new MIC sec-gen

Vell Paari succeeds Datuk S. Rajagopal. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari was today appointed the new secretary-general of MIC to succeed Datuk S. Rajagopal.

The appointment was announced by MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran after chairing the meeting of the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) at the MIC headquarters, here.

Vigneswaran also announced two top appointments namely Datuk MS Amrit Kaur as the general-treasurer succeeding Vell Paari and V. Gunalan as the MIC Information Chief succeeding Datuk VS Mohan.

Vell Paari and Amrit Kaur were among the nine individuals appointed through the power of the president to hold the CWC post.

Vigneswaran also announced the appointment of seven new MIC state chairmen while three other incumbents in Perlis, Perak and Penang — S. Vengadasamy, Datuk V. Elango and Datuk M. Nyanasegaran were retained as chairmen.

“For Pahang, the state MIC chairman is VP Arumugam, Datuk GR Kannan (Melaka), M. Rajandran (Selangor), R. Vidyananthan (Johor), Senator Datuk Dr S. Ananthan (Kedah), S. Rajah (Federal Territories) and Datuk M. Veloo (Negri Sembilan),” he said. — Bernama