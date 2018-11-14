Family tussle over Jamaluddin’s RM2b estate continues

Jamaluddin was killed on April 4, 2015, after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in Kampung Sungai Pening, Semenyih, Selangor.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The mother of former minister, the late Tan Sri Jamaluddin Jarjis, today filed a statement of defence against the claim for jointly acquired matrimonial property submitted by Jamaluddin’s widow.

Syarie lawyer Nur Hidayah A. Bakar, representing the Jamaluddin’s mother, Aminah Abdullah, said this after the case management held in chambers before Shariah High Court Registrar, Siti Zulaiha Mohamad Mansor today.

“Today’s proceeding is just to file a statement of defence against the claim for matrimonial property by Jamaluddin’s widow, Puan Sri Dr Kalsom Ismail.

“After this, we will file an affidavit-in-reply to the preliminary objection filed by the widow and four children of Jamaluddin against his mother’s application to obtain the faraid certificate on his estate,” the lawyer said.

Nur Hidayah said the court fixed January 7 for remention of the case.

Only Jamaluddin’s step-brother, Mohamad Najeb Ali, was seen in court while Aminah, Dr Kalsom and her children were absent.

On March 2, Aminah, 84, filed an application to obtain a faraid certificate on her son’s estate estimated at more than RM2 billion, under Section 46 (ix) of the Islamic Religious Administration (Federal Territories) Act 1993.

The late Jamaluddin, who was also the former Malaysian ambassador to the United States, was killed on April 4, 2015, after the helicopter he was travelling in from Pekan, Pahang, en route to Kuala Lumpur, crashed at Kampung Sungai Pening, Semenyih, Selangor, at 4.55pm.

Also killed were his pilot, Captain Clifford William Fournier, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s private secretary Datuk Seri Azlin Alias, businessman Datuk Tan Huat Seang, Jamaluddin’s personal aide Razakan Seran and a woman known as Aidana Baizieva. — Bernama