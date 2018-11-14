For Media Prima, business as usual despite cyberattack

Media Prima is said to be in the dark still, regarding the extent of the data breach. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Despite being hit by a ransomware attack since Thursday last week, it is still business as usual at Media Prima.

A source who requested anonymity told the Malay Mail that the attack only compromised the company and its subsidiaries’ internal systems.

“Everyone is working as usual. It only affected our internal systems, which is our database but everything else, including the transmission of TV, our radio networks, our online networks and all are continuing as usual.

“This includes our emails which is up and running. Reports by online portal and certain news organisation that says we are on lockdown are not true,” said the source who also confirmed that the ransomware attack did occur.

However, the source also said that the organisation does not know the extent of the data loss suffered or what else have been affected besides the database.

“We don’t know the extent of the data loss and what has been affected. What we do know right now is that some computers have lost their files,” the source continued.

The source also said that the management is being tight lipped over the entire to avoid compromising ongoing investigations into the attack, adding that the report made by a leading business daily claiming that the hackers had demanded 1,000 bitcoins, which is trading at RM27,042.26 per coin, was unverified.

Touching on the possibility that Media Prima was not keen on paying the ransom, the source said currently no decision has been made.

According to company rumours, the last time the company had backed up its data was roughly a couple of months ago, although the source did not specify when.

When asked about investor reaction, the source admitted that there have been many questions raised over the matter but the management has not responded to queries.