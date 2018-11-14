Aston Martin's debut SUV gets unleashed for testing (VIDEO)

Aston Martin's first SUV has had its DBX name confirmed and will undergo extensive testing. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 14 — The wait is over. Aston Martin has treated fans to a first look at its upcoming SUV, showing off a prototype model that is now set to be put through its paces. The automaker has also confirmed the DBX name. After an extensive testing program, the brand's debut SUV is slated to launch at the end of 2019.

To show off the range of its capabilities, the prototype was put through its paces along a demanding Welsh Rally stage in the UK. In fact, the SUV will be subject to a rigorous regime of real-world testing to ensure it is as robust as possible when it hits the market. After the Welsh challenge, it is set to tackle tough terrain such as the frozen Arctic and scorching deserts of the Middle East, not to mention high-speed testing at Germany's Nürburgring circuit.

The Aston Martin DBX will be built at the firm's new St Athan plant in Wales and is scheduled to be unveiled in Q4 2019.

The first production SUV from Aston Martin is directly derived from the DBX concept unveiled in 2015 in Pebble Beach, California.

The British automaker is yet to announce engine specs for its new model, although the brand hopes to build the world's most powerful SUV, beating the 650-horsepower Lamborghini Urus. The British automotive media suggests that one idea could be to match a V8 4.0L twin turbo engine from Mercedes with an electric motor for a total of almost 700 horsepower.

Note that Aston Martin has another SUV in the works for its Lagonda premium brand, although this isn't expected before 2021. This production model will be based on the Lagonda Vision Concept, presented in Geneva in March 2018.

In the high-end sector, Aston Martin will join Bentley, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce, which have already branched out into the popular SUV market with the Bentayga, the Urus and the Cullinan. The next contender on the list promises to be a heavyweight challenger, hailing from none other than Ferrari. — AFP-Relaxnews