Malaysia’s finest set for battle as ONE Championship returns to KL in December

Agilan ‘Alligator’ Thani will be hoping for a winning return come December. — Picture courtesy of ONE Championship

PETALING JAYA, Nov 14 — Four Malaysian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athletes will feature in ONE Championship’s last event of 2018 at ONE: Destiny Of Champions set for Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena on December 7.

Former ONE welterweight world title challenger Agilan “Alligator” Thani (9-2) will take on Kyrgyzstan’s Kiamrian Abbasov (19-4) in a three-round battle.

The 23-year-old Monarchy MMA product will look to end the year in the win column and put his defeat to Sweden’s Zebaztian Kadestam aside in search of his second win of the year.

Gianni Subba (9-3) — the elder brother of Keanu — will also return to action.

The 26-year-old has racked up an impressive six-year highlight reel career with ONE Championship including submission victories by way of triangle choke and armbar, along with outstanding knockouts.

He will look to get back on track after falling to Reece McLaren in the main event of ONE: VISIONS OF VICTORY in March against China’s “The Southern Eagle” Ma Hao Bin (10-4) in a flyweight battle.

The Chinese grappler has experienced a string of tough luck as of late, most recently falling to former ONE Flyweight world champion Kairat Akhmetov via decision in September.

Jihin ‘Shadowcat’ Radzuan will battle on the ONE canvas for the third time this year. — Picture courtesy of ONE Championship

Johor Bahru’s Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan (3-0) will attempt to keep her spotless record intact when she meets Jenny “Lady GoGo” Huang (5-3).

Jihin has enjoyed a successful 2018 with the martial arts organisation, registering an unanimous decision victory in July over Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol with an impressive display of takedowns and ground control.

In March, the Ultimate MMA Academy product made easy work of India’s Puja Tomar, coolly forcing her opponent into tapping out via triangle choke submission.

One of the country’s top Muay Thai prospect is set to make his debut too.

22-year-old Mohammed Bin Mahmoud, nicknamed "Jordan Boy", is hoping for a dream start against Stergos “Greek Dynamite” Mikkios (19-10) in a Muay Thai bantamweight contest.

In the main event of the night, expect an explosive Muay Thai featherweight battle between the legendary Yodsanklai Fairtex (275-71) and Australia’s Luis Regis.