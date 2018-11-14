MACC: Rosmah, Rizal to face charges related to Sarawak solar power project tomorrow

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya October 3, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and her former aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor, will be charged tomorrow with offences related to a solar power supply and installation project for Sarawak schools, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed.

The commission said in a statement today that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has given its consent to prosecute the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Rizal in connection with the projects.

“Both will be charged jointly on several cases at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court at 2.30pm (tomorrow),” said the statement, without elaborating on the number of charges that the duo could face.

Whistleblower website Sarawak Report had previously reported that a contract valued at RM1.25 billion to install solar panels in 369 schools was awarded to a Bintulu-based transport company, Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd, that had no track record in the industry and the project allegedly never materialised.

Rosmah, the self-styled former ‘first lady of Malaysia’, was called to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya this morning to record additional statements, while Rizal, who was also ordered to present himself to the graftbusters, was instead told to go to court tomorrow.

Malay Mail reported yesterday that Rosmah is expected to be charged with an additional 15 charges related to her alleged involvement in the Sarawak solar energy project supposedly approved by Najib.

The former prime minister was summoned to the MACC headquarters last week, although he denied on Twitter that it was related to the Sarawak school project.

Former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid was also summoned by the MACC for questioning over the same scandal.

To date, Rosmah has been charged with 17 counts of money laundering involving over RM7 million in funds said to be related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).