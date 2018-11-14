Sarawak announces bonus for civil servants

Abang Johari said the bonus will be paid at the end of next month. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Nov 14 — All civil servants in Sarawak will receive a bonus of one-and-a-half-month’s salary or a minimum of RM2,000, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg announced today.

He said the bonus will be paid at the end of next month.

“The bonus payment is the government recognition of the hard work and dedication of the civil servants in the state,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is also the minister of finance and economic planning, made the announcement when winding up debate in the State Legislative Assembly. — Bernama