Ipoh animal rights group hopes to raise RM10,000 from charity movie screening

The Ipoh Society for the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals (ISPCA) is raising funds to subsidise its Trap Neuter Release project by screening the Cantonese movie ‘Paws Men’. — Picture courtesy of Paws Men website

IPOH, Nov 14 — The Ipoh Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) is embarking on an ambitious project to raise funds to subsidise its Trap Neuter Release (TNR) project.

It will host a movie screening, the first time such a project was undertaken by the non-governmental organisation.

ISPCA president Ricky Soong said the society plans to screen the Cantonese movie, Paws Men, in early January with tickets to go on sale end of December.

“Rights of the movie have been given to ISPCA for a nominal sum of USD500 (RM2,097) and the producer allowed us to screen the movie to raise funds,” he said.

Speaking to Malay Mail recently, Soong said he connected with the movie producer through a friend in Hong Kong.

“Coincidentally, the movie, based on a true story, talks about animal rescuers in Hong Kong,” he said.

Soong said rather than advising people to be nice to animals through conventional media, ISPCA wishes to pass on the message through the movie.

“Children will enjoy the movie as it portrays how strays are rescued in Hong Kong.”

“At the same time, it also shows the harsh reality faced by strays where it is put down hence the need to conduct TNR to reduce the population of strays,” he added.

Soong said the society hoped to be able to have double screenings of the movie, which had been aired in Hong Kong since October.

“We will book a cinema in Aeon Big Falim with a capacity of 120 seats. Tickets are on donation basis,” he said, adding the society hopes to raise a modest sum of RM10,000.

Soong also revealed that efforts are underway to have some of the movie’s stars to be present during the screening to render their star power.

“It will depend on their schedule,” he added.

Soong encourages other non-governmental organisations that deal with rescuing strays to organise similar movie screening to raise funds.

“So far, one NGO in Kedah had approached us,” he said.

Soong can be contacted through ISPCA’s Facebook page.