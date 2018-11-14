Aminuddin dismisses Rafizi Negri MB talk as ‘cheeky speculation’

Could Rafizi be in the running for Negri Sembilan mentri besar? Not so fast, says Aminuddin. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEREMBAN, Nov 14 — The idea of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president, Mohd Rafizi Ramli becoming mentri besar if a by-election is held for the Rantau state seat and he wins as a candidate, has been dismissed as cheeky speculation.

Current Negri Sembilan mentri besar and state Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, Aminuddin Harun, said to date, the court had not decided on the petition to strike out the results of the contest for the Rantau seat in the 14th general election (GE14).

“I feel this is cheeky speculation not that I love the (MB) post so much, I will let go if that is what the central leadership wants.

“To me, Rafizi has a bigger role to play than that of a state leader. This (speculation) is made by some dissatisfied individuals while the party (PKR) elections are not over yet,” he told reporters after chairing a state executive council meeting, here, today.

Aminuddin, who is also state PKR chairman, said only the top leadership could decide on the candidate and he on his part, could only suggest a suitable candidate.

“Normally, a few names will be given by the state leadership. It’s also not for me to decide whether it’s a local candidate or not. I have two or three local candidates in mind. But I believe the top leadership will choose a candidate who can give a stiff fight as the seat is an Umno stronghold,” he said.

Asked on PH’s preparations if a by-election is held for the Rantau seat while Umno had already launched its election machinery, Aminuddin said the grassroots members had drawn up strategies and he was thankful to them.

PKR candidate for the Rantau seat in GE14, Dr S. Streram had on May 23, filed a petition to declare Umno candidate Mohamad Hasan’s win as null and void due to irregularities and a by-election be held.

He had named Mohamad as the first respondent, Election Commission (EC) returning officer Amino Agus as the second respondent and the EC as the third respondent. — Bernama