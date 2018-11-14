10pc salary cut for ministers will remain, says Guan Eng

Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters in Parliament November 14, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today the salary cuts of federal ministers and their deputies will remain in place as the 10 per cent reduction will be channelled into government coffers.

He said the conclusion of Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM), which will close on December 31, will not affect the salary cut.

“The deduction of ministers’ salaries will continue even though THM is closed because the cut in salaries doesn’t go into THM but goes straight to government coffers.

“Whether there is any stop to the cut, it is not up to me to decide I have not received any instructions.

“There is no good news for the ministers and the deputy ministers,” Lim joked when met by reporters in the Parliament lobby today.

In May, the Cabinet agreed to reduce ministers’ salaries by 10 per cent to reduce government expenses.

Meanwhile, the Bagan MP said there is no need to calibrate the 2019 Budget despite the uncertainty over the crude oil price.

“At the moment, no. We have to look at the plus and minuses.

“At the same time, it would also benefit us as we do not have to give too much to petrol subsidies. So there are both positives and negatives.

“Got to look at it in total,” he said.

Lim was responding to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who said the Pakatan Harapan government should recalibrate the 2019 Budget if the price of crude oil continues to drop.