Najib asks govt to maximise 1MDB asset value to make profits

The Pekan MP said such efforts need to be implemented, besides holding friendly negotiations to get back the allegedly missing funds. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today said that 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) would be able to make profits if the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government strives to develop and maximise the value of the company’s assets, such as the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), Pulau Indah and Bandar Malaysia.

The Pekan Member of Parliament said such efforts need to be implemented, besides holding friendly negotiations to get back the allegedly missing funds.

“If implemented with positive measures to maximise its asset value, 1MDB will be able to make profits even after settling their debts,” he said when debating the Supply Bill 2019 at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

The former prime minister also questioned the government’s refusal to disclose all documents relating to 1MDB deal with International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) to the public, saying that the disclosure of the documents would prove that Malaysia’s assets are still intact.

“Two weeks ago, PH issued a statement saying that they wanted to cancel the settlement deal with IPIC and would not be paying the remaining US$4.5 billion (RM18.8 billion) allegedly owed to IPIC.

“It’s weird when the IPIC replied and clearly said that 1MDB did not owe them anything, as if they were saying that the PH government was lying,” Najib said.

Prior to this, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng was reported as saying that the government could not disclose the documents relating to the settlement deal between IPIC and 1MDB as doing so would be sub judice as the matter is now with the courts. — Bernama