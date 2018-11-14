RM605m AES summonses issued before Sept 1 cancelled, says Loke

On August 17, Loke announced the government’s decision to cancel all outstanding AES summonses issued from 2012 to August 31, this year. — Bernama pic

CYBERJAYA, Nov 14 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today confirmed that a total of 4.03 million of outstanding Automated Enforcement System (AES) summonses worth RM605 million issued from 2012 to August 31 this year have been cancelled.

He said based on the record at the Road Transport Department (RTD)’s Digital Technology Division data centre, all the summonses issued for breaking the speed limit and running the red lights had already been cancelled.

“This means AES summonses issued before September 1 are no longer in the data,” he told a news conference after a visit to the RTD’s Digital Technology Division data centre here today.

On August 17, Loke announced the government’s decision to cancel all outstanding AES summonses issued from 2012 to August 31, this year.

Then, on August 20, he explained the decision was due to the fact that the government did not receive any revenue from the summonses paid following the bias agreement between the previous government and two concessionaires operating the system.

Meanwhile, Loke said 60,444 AES summonses had been issued for breaking the speed limit since September 1 to November 8 but only 1,711 had been settled by motorists.

For the same period, he said, a total of 4,575 summonses were issued for running the red lights but only 167 summonses were paid.

“To date, 1,190 cases of AES summonses have been brought to courts in Kedah, Perak and Penang since Sept 1, but only three individuals turned up at the court,” he said.

He said RTD would take firm action against offenders who failed to pay the summonses within 60 days by taking them to court, failing which warrant of arrest would be issued against them.

“Although RTD will not be going to defaulters’ home to arrest them, those blacklisted will not be able to renew their driving licences and road tax until they settle the summonses,” he said. — Bernama