Sarawak CM invites auditor-general, MACC to attend state Tender Board meetings

KUCHING, Nov 14 — The auditor-general (A-G) and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be invited to attend Sarawak Tender Board meetings, which are chaired by the state financial secretary.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said this will show that the state government has nothing to hide in the award of contracts, and to show that the state has an excellent track record and good governance.

The chief minister took a swipe at Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) for making continuous erroneous allegations and insinuations against him, state ministers and state civil servants without any proof to create the perception that there is something wrong with the state government.

“When they repeat such allegations many times, they are hoping that the people will believe their stories and vote against the government,” he said in his winding-up speech at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly here.

Abang Johari said when he took over as chief minister, he led the state ministers in taking an integrity pledge that was witnessed by the state MACC head.

“We are not stupid and do not fear this tactic of the Opposition. Ever since the PH took over the federal government, they have harped on about corruption as a way to bring down leaders.

“We are not afraid of such tactics and we are ready to face any issues that the Opposition raises without fear or favour,” he said.

Abang Johari said the state government will not err in its objectives nor will it fail in serving the people.

“We will continue to abide by the financial procedures as laid down by the law and the financial provisions of the Treasury Instruction,” he said, adding the Opposition should not question the integrity and sincerity of the state government.

“If our reserves remain so high, our stable state rating are A- by Standard and Poor’s and A3 by Moody’s Investors Service and we have been given a clean certificate for public accounts management by auditor-general for 16 consecutive years, is that not good testimony of prudent financial management, good governance and excellent state administration and civil service?” he asked.

Abang Johari said no other state in Malaysia or even the federal government has recorded such excellent achievements.