Forbes includes Malaysian Kimberley Ho in ‘30 under 30’ list

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Malaysian entrepreneur Kimberley Ho made it onto the Forbes “30 under 30” list this year thanks to her company’s non-toxic skincare products for children.

Ho, who co-founded Evereden with her husband while working on Wall Street as a consumer brands investor, took 17th spot of the “Retail and e-commerce” category.

There are 20 categories with 30 influential individuals each.

Forbes said Ho, a Stanford graduate, decided to produce a safe skincare line for children from her personal experience about the dirty aspects of the industry.

“Ho had an insider view about the skincare industry and it wasn’t pretty,” the magazine said.

“She saw a need for safe natural products and decided to fill it herself by starting Evereden, a non-toxic skincare line for children.”

Evereden was launched in March 2018, and Ho reportedly received a US$2 million (RM8.38 million) offer for her products, which have received accolades from Bobbi Brown and fashion magazine Vogue.

But the couple eventually turned down the money.

“There’s no such thing as a free lunch,” Ho told Business Insider in an interview back in May.

“With VC (venture capitalists) funding, strings always come attached.”

Ho said they turned down the offer with the hope that she could lead her company on her own terms.

The 28-year-old has enlisted the help of paediatricians and scientists from Stanford and Harvard to create a product that uses ingredients that she says are typically found in women’s luxury skincare products.

Ho said she moved to the US when she was 18 to study economics at Stanford University. After graduating, she went on to work for investment bank Goldman Sachs.