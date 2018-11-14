Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding kick-starts in Italy

Indian artist Jagjot Singh Rubal gives final touches to a painting of Bollywood actors and couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, which he will present to them as a wedding gift, in Amritsar on November 13, 2018. — AFP pic

MUMBAI, Nov 14 — The wedding festivities for essentially Bollywood’s biggest wedding this year has kicked off with much fanfare at Lake Como in Italy.

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to tie the knot later today in a Konkani-South Indian style wedding and this will be followed by traditions tomorrow that will pay homage to Ranveer’s Sindhi heritage.

According to reports, Ranveer got down on his knees to propose to Deepika during the engagement ceremony which was followed by the lively mehndi and sangeet (song and dance) ceremonies.

The ceremonies were held at two different locations with Ranveer’s at the CastaDiva Resort which overlooks Lake Como while Deepika’s function was held a few kilometres away at Villa d’Este.

Ranveer reportedly made a dramatic entry at the sangeet by dancing to his song Tune Maari Entriyan from the movie Gunday and the pair were also said dressed in matching outfits by ace Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The pair, who have been dating for six years, are keeping the festivities intimate with just family and close friends invited. They will be hosting a grand wedding reception in Bangalore after they return and one in Mumbai on November 28.

They have also requested secrecy with barely any snaps being shared on social media which have left fans hungry for a glimpse of the ceremonies — cue all the hilarious #DeepVeer memes as per below.