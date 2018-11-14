PAC wraps up GST refunds probe, Guan Eng last witness called

Public Accounts Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, speaks to reporters in Parliament November 14, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has concluded its probe into the missing RM19.4 million Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds and will table a report either by the end of the current sitting or early next year.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the committee will meet to gather the evidence and documents presented to them since last month.

“We have called our seventh witness today, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, and we would like to table the report as soon as possible.

“If we can do it before the end of this session, we will definitely do it; otherwise, it will be early next year,” he told reporters after the PAC proceeding in Parliament, here, today. The current session ends on December 11.

