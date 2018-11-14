Quiz show app Dooit Live crashes, Malaysians lose it on Twitter

No luck for about 42,000 users today as their game unfortunately crashed due to an error.

PETALING JAYA, Nov 14 — It was a rather unusual lunch hour today for Malaysians who had hoped to walk away with part of the RM3,000 cash prize on the mobile phone application, Dooit Live.

About 42,000 who logged on to the Malaysian-made trivia game show app faced an unexpected crash which came with a message: “You’re Cheating!”

The pop-up message also read: “Sorry bes (bestie/best friend), this device has been disqualified. Another device using your account has been detected, any such behaviour will result in the immediate suspension of your account!”

Frustrated, most of the disappointed players took to Twitter.

Hey @jomdooit !!! What the fudge, man!



I'm on data, and no one else has my account. My colleagues were disqualified too!



Cheats! Boo! pic.twitter.com/4l5Eg9MEzC — ᴊᴏᴇ ʟᴇᴇ (@klubbkiddkl) November 14, 2018

@jomdooit Server issue ke macam mana? Ramai yang terkena kick ni. I have only 1 device, so how can that be cheating? 🤔#Dooit pic.twitter.com/IuyGB1OnNb — Zaim Ramlan (@elkholeel) November 14, 2018

Dah boleh menang dah tadi semua soalan betul tapi tetiba dia kata gue cheating 🙂 haih thx dooit — kyqä (@kookieeeqa) November 14, 2018

Amende dooit ni ha cakap I’m not cheating pulak. Ha gimme free puso. Free pusos. Dah la ramai pulak kena. Sapa la yg hacked game ni weh — the_Hguy (@thehaniff) November 14, 2018

Some said they have never been more blatantly accused of cheating in their lives while others were requesting for the game founders to offer them free PUSO’s — an extra life which can be used in case you fail to answer a question correctly.

Harini yang menang dooit RM375 tapiiii apps problem kot ramai gila kena kick dari game sebab dituduh cheating. Apeniiii!!!



Apa sorry sorry, meh sini free puso 😒 pic.twitter.com/eyQTjQwFJ6 — Rafiqha Mustaffa (@rafiqhamustaffa) November 14, 2018

Dooit tiba2 kata aku cheating. Lepastu kena kick lepas soalan 5 😭😭😭. At least bagi free puso please @jomdooit — Haziq (@haziq_my96) November 14, 2018

The eight users who fortunately survived the crash and answered all 11 questions accurately walked away with RM375 each.

The application’s Twitter account (@jomdooit) swiftly responded to the crash, apologising to Malaysians and offering them complimentary PUSOs as a way of saying sorry.

Bad news: it was a bug. Good news: it is a bug we have found. Crushing it right now. Sorry for the inconvenience again bestie, we know you'd never cheat. ❤️ #jomdooit — Dooit Live (@jomdooit) November 14, 2018

Hey besties, you are most definitely not cheating! We believe uols 💯percent. Our team is doing our best and looking into rectify this issue now as we speak. Minta maaf for any inconvenience caused. 🙏🏼❤️ #jomdooit pic.twitter.com/vX6NyhLjZo — Dooit Live (@jomdooit) November 14, 2018

When contacted by Malay Mail, the game’s chief executive officer Brian Foo said that a bug related to the cheating sensor was set off and his team was midway through fixing it.

“I’d hate to be accused of cheating too, but a bug related to the cheating sensor was set off. We’re fixing it right now and hopefully, we’ll be able to rectify it and come back smoother.

“It really sucks that our players are affected with these technical issues,” he said.

There is, however, good news for the winners of today’s RM3,000 as Foo said their winnings will be handed out despite users requesting for it to be lumped together with another day’s prize money.

“To be fair, we have to payout those who took their time to play today. We’ve enjoyed three months of smooth sailing but as a technology company, we expect to experience hiccups like this occasionally.”