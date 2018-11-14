MACC arrests Ku Nan, to charge him tomorrow

Tengku Adnan has admitted to being called up to 12 times by the graft busters, where he is said to have been questioned over deals involving the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL). — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 14 — Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC’s Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) confirmed with Malay Mail that Tengku Adnan was detained this afternoon upon arrival at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya moments ago.

“Yes, he was arrested at 3.25pm this afternoon,” said Azam in a text message reply.

Azam added that Tengku Adnan will be presented at the Kuala Lumpur courthouse tomorrow at 3pm to face his charges, and will be spending the night in MACC’s holding room.

Tengku Adnan has admitted to being called up to 12 times by the graft busters, where he is said to have been questioned over deals involving the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

He was previously called in by the MACC to have his statements recorded over seemingly dubious land deals made when he was still in government.

The allegations against Tengku Adnan include the supposed approval of land deals between DBKL and private developers when he was a Cabinet minister in the Barisan Nasional government.

A task force has since been set up by the government to probe some 97 transactions worth RM5.63 billion involving 273.27 hectares of the city council’s land.

Following the task force’s probe, 14 such deals were terminated while some 15 others were renegotiated.

The Putrajaya MP has since denied all involvement in such deals, claiming to have handed all land matters back to the Prime Minister’s Department when he took over as Federal Territories minister.

A white Toyota Camry said to be ferrying the former Umno secretary-general was seen entering the MACC’s headquarters this afternoon at around 3.15pm.

The vehicle managed to dodge the swarm of media personnel present here anticipating Tengku Adnan’s arrival, as he is said to have entered through a separate entrance from the main lobby.