Man charged with JB double murder

Police personnel at the murder scene where a couple were brutally hacked to death in a flat in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Johor Baru today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 14 — M. Jaykumar, 32, was today charged at the Magistrate’s Court here with the grisly double murder of a couple who were his friends.

Jaykumar was accused of causing the deaths of S. Silvaraja, 59, and K. Kamala, 51, at Block 11, Flat 14 of Jalan Hang Jebat in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah at 9.35am on November 1.

The two charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder provides for mandatory death upon conviction. The capital punishment is currently under review for abolition.

No plea was recorded from the accused as he was unrepresented although Jaykumar nodded to indicate he understood the charges when they were read to him before Magistrate Azureen Sahira Sauffee Afandi.

Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Ghazali prosecuted.

The magistrate fixed December 31 for mention of the case. The post-mortem, DNA and forensic reports are still pending.

The double murder made headlines on November 2 after the victims were found hacked to death in the flat by the woman’s daughter.

Kamala was reportedly a single-mother; her body was discovered in the bedroom. Her partner Silvaraja was found in the living room.