PAS rep tells state to heed warnings about hotels on Penang Hill

Penaga assemblymen Yusni Mat Piah speaks to the press in George Town November 14, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 14 — The Penang government must not ignore conservationists and environmentalists’ misgivings about its plan to build two hotels on Penang Hill, said an Opposition assemblyman.

Yusni Mat Piah (PAS - Penaga) said the state government should not focus on the possible revenue from the move to the point of ignoring safety concerns and warnings about hill developments.

“The state government must stop these proposed hotel projects. They must conduct thorough research first,” he said during a press conference outside the legislative assembly today.

He pointed out that investigations into the landslides around Penang Hill that occurred last November have yet to be presented.

Groups, such as Consumer Association of Penang (CAP) and Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM), have also warned against the dangers of such projects on the hill.

“Yet, now [the state] plans to build more hotels; it is dangerous,” he said. “There is a serious risk of landslides when building hotels on the hill.”

When debating the 2019 Supply Bill earlier, Yusni echoed public concerns about the proposed hotels, pressing the state to expend more effort to learn the causes of deadly landslides that have hit Penang such as in Bukit Kukus.

He said the state must ensure safety measures are in place to prevent this from happening again.

Yusni then voiced his full support for the state Budget 2019 tabled by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

“Even though I am in the Opposition, if the Budget benefits the people, I will support it. So, I hope it will fully benefit the people,” he said.