Century-old Johor primary school gets boost with help from Forest City developer

SK Tanjong Adang principal Noriah Md Jidin (top, centre) and Johor Housing and Rural Development Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad (top, right) with the pupils and representatives of Forest City during the launch of the SK Tanjong Adang school revitalisation programme in Gelang Patah. — Picture courtesy of Country Garden Pacificview

GELANG PATAH, Nov 14 — The 100-year-old SK Tanjong Adang primary school here was recently given a RM550,000 renovation with specialised construction and design input by the developer of Forest City as part of a revitalisation project under its adopted schools programme.

A total of 119 pupils and 19 staff managed to see their refurbished school facilities before the school term ends for the year.

The project, led by Forest City’s developer Country Garden Pacificview (CGPV) Sdn Bhd, saw its own in-house project, landscape, design and construction team being directly involved in the revitalisation project that started on September 15 and ended on October 31.

SK Tanjong Adang principal Noriah Md Jidin said the children are proud of their school and their enthusiasm to come to school has increased after the revitalisation works were completed.

She said the renovation included repairing the staircases, repainting the school facade and refurbishing the mural, common areas, security guardhouse and sport facilities which featured a muhibbah theme.

“We are really thankful to Forest City for having selected SK Tanjong Adang as one of its adopted schools which enabled us to enjoy this privilege.” she said.

Country Garden and Forest City strategy director Ng Zhu Hann said that education and poverty alleviation have always been the hallmarks of Forest City and the Country Garden Group.

“Apart from taking care of the villages and community near our development, we are planning to expand this initiative to other areas in Johor as we believe education will change one’s destiny.

“It is also important to empower the local community, especially the B40 and M40. A conducive learning environment is important so that the children can study well, and the teachers can teach effectively, while the parents can have peace of mind knowing that the children are in a safe environment,” he said in a statement.

Ng said Forest City was glad that it could assist by providing the technological know-how for the project.

“Forest City will continue to align with the government’s call for more public-private partnership in overall economic activities and social development, especially the upgrading of education infrastructure as per Budget 2019 as announced by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng recently,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johor Housing and Rural Development Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said the state government encourages public-private partnerships, especially corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes that enhance the lives of locals.

“The state government fully supports Forest City’s CSR efforts in upgrading the lives of local folk and ensuring them a brighter future in the era of globalisation,” he said after launching the Revitalisation of SK Tanjong Adang here yesterday.