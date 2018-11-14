KL shares down at mid-afternoon

Selling pressure keeps Bursa Malaysia shares down at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon today due to persistent selling in heavyweights, amid bearish sentiment.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,679.80, down 7.77 points, from yesterday's close of 1,687.57.

The index opened 1.88 points easier at 1,685.69 today.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 534 to 234, with 279 counters unchanged, 834 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.47 billion units valued at RM1.02 billion.

Among heavyweights, energy-related counter Dialog suffered the biggest fall, dropping nine sen to RM3.18, MAHB eased 17 sen to RM7.19, Hartalega shed 13 sen to RM6.07, Maxis gave up 11 sen to RM5.24 and Digi was six sen weaker at RM4.28.

Of actives, Securemetric slipped 4.5 sen to 49 sen, Hibiscus shrank 10 sen to RM1.00, Seacera inched down four sen to 22 sen, MyEG trimmed nine sen to RM1.17 and PUC was down half-a-sen 15 sen.

United Plantations led the losers list in declining 28 sen to RM26.60, followed by Public Bank which dropped 20 sen to RM24.44, while Top Glove, F&N and YNH Property were each 18 sen lower at RM5.56, RM33.32 and RM1.17 respectively.

The FBM Emas Index retreated 51.29 points to 11,650.79, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 45.80 points to 11,494.58 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 78.13 points to 11,762.06.

The FBM Ace Index was 45.04 points lower at 4,872.46, while the FBM 70 decreased 25.56 points to 13,617.08.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index lost 5.07 points to 17,045.26, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.74 of-a-point to 172.15 and the Plantation Index declined 48.77 points to 7,208.88. — Bernama