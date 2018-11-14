‘Spanar Jaya’ comedian Zaibo succumbs to cancer

Johor princess Tunku Tun Aminah visited the beloved actor on Monday. — Picture from Facebook/The Royal Johor

PETALING JAYA, Nov 14 — Popular actor Zainal Ariffin Abd Hamid, famously known as Zaibo, succumbed to fourth-stage oesophageal cancer at around 1.30pm today, Harian Metro reported.

He was 62.

His wife, Siti Hawa Sawal, said her husband’s remains will be brought to the Rengit Muslim cemetery in Batu Pahat, Johor where he will be buried later today.

“Abang Zaibo is no more please pray for him,” she told another news portal, mStar.

The beloved comedian warmed hearts in television sitcoms such as Spanar Jaya and Under One Roof and also had a minor role in the 1999 Hollywood film Anna and the King.

On Monday, Johor princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim paid the cancer-stricken actor a visit at his residence in Rengit, to offer him her well wishes.

“I used to watch Under One Roof growing up. I told my husband how funny you were and showed him videos of you,” the princess was quoted as saying in a posting on the The Royal Johor Facebook page.

The actor was diagnosed with stage four oesophageal cancer in September.