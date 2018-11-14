Penang police set to wrap up Bukit Kukus landslide probe in days

A general view of the construction site where the landslide occurred at Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong October 25, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 14 — Police are nearing the end of their investigation into the deadly Bukit Kukus landslide here, said Penang Police Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri A. Thaiveegan.

He said the police have called in close to 70 witnesses to have their statements recorded including those from government agencies and departments.

“We will be submitting the findings of the investigations to the state deputy public prosecutor’s office for further instructions in a few days’ time,” he said.

State police formed a task force to investigate the fatal landslide on October 19 for criminal negligence.

The panel is tasked with identifying the party responsible for the incident in terms of safety lapses at the construction site.

The landslide that hit the Bukit Kukus paired road construction site killed nine workers and injured four others.

The Penang state government also set up a special committee to investigate the cause of the incident.

Agencies such as Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) are also conducting their respective investigations into the incident.

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP), which is the project owner, has also launched an internal inquiry into the incident.

This incident is the second fatal landslide in Penang within a year after a Tanjung Bungah landslide at a housing project killed 11 workers on October 21 last year.