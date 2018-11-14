PKR, DAP say haven’t proposed new ministers

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he is unaware of any Cabinet reshuffle. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, 14 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Guan Eng said their parties have not submitted any party leaders for consideration to be ministers as both are unaware of any Cabinet reshuffle.

The incoming PKR president said that until the reorganisation is confirmed, his party was staying with the current line-up.

“No one in PKR alerted me of the need for change or to submit new names. So as it stands, no change.

He also declined to say if he will implement any changes when he formally assumes the party presidency on Sunday.

Anwar also said he was still only an ordinary federal lawmaker at this point and could not answer on behalf of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

DAP secretary-general Lim also declined to answer by citing the same reason.

“You are asking the wrong person, I don’t have any power to do a reshuffle.

“But for DAP, we had not submitted any names to the prime minister,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby today.

In an interview with The Straits Times yesterday, Dr Mahathir said he was receptive to the idea of reshuffling his Cabinet and said PKR could propose new names for inclusion once its election is finalised.