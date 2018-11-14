Joe Flizzow plans collaboration with French and Spanish singers

Joe Flizzow with American actress Lindsay Lohan at the MTV Europe Music Awards. — Picture via Instagram @flizzow

PETALING JAYA, Nov 14 — Rapper Joe Flizzow has taken his win as South East Asia’s Best Entertainer at MTV Europe Music Awards recently as an opportunity to tap into the European market.

Joe, 39, told Kosmo! Online that he plans to do a few collaborations with several singers from that continent.

“While at the awards show, I had the opportunity to meet some celebrities there. I have already told them about my intentions to do some collaborations with singers from France and Spain.

“Of course with Sony Music’s consent, the collaborations will happen in the near future,” he said.

Famous for his hit song Apa Khabar, Joe met with celebrities like Lindsay Lohan, Terry Crews and Dua Lipa at the event.

Asked if he had planned to work with Crews or Lipa, Joe said he hasn’t planned it.

“There won’t be any collaborations with Crews or Lipa. But they were shocked to learn that I am from Malaysia and looked keen to know more about Bahasa Melayu.”

Last week, Joe created history by becoming the first Malaysian to win the South East Asia’s Best Entertainer award at the MTV Europe Music Awards held at Bilbao, Spain.

Joe defeated Indonesia’s Afgan, IV of Spades (Phillippines), Minh Hang (Vietnam), Slot Machine (Thailand), The Sam Willows (Singapore) and Twopee Southside (Thailand).

“I did not think that I would win but it proved that Malaysian hip hop is slowly gaining recognition,” he said.