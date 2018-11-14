Lawyer: Rosmah told be at KL courthouse 3pm tomorrow

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's lawyer K. Kumaraendran speaks to the media outside the MACC building November 14,2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 14 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has been told to present herself at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex at 3pm tomorrow afternoon — presumably where fresh charges will be arraigned against the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran confirmed that Rosmah was given the appointment time tomorrow after spending two-and-a-half hours with anti-corruption investigators today.

“She has been told to present herself at the Kuala Lumpur courthouse tomorrow at 3pm.

“She was called in today just to have her statements recorded,” Kumaraendran said without elaborating on the nature of questions Rosmah was asked today.

Pressed on which case the subject of investigations was and the potential charges hanging over her head, the lawyer merely told reporters to “wait until tomorrow”.

The self-styled former ‘first lady of Malaysia” was summoned to the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) for questioning today and arrived at about 11.40am.

She left the premises at about 2.30pm, without speaking to the press.

Her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor who was also initially ordered to MACC’s headquarters today, has instead been told to present himself in court tomorrow.

It is said that he and Rosmah would be jointly charged in the Sessions Court then.

Malay Mail reported yesterday that Rosmah is expected to be charged with an additional 15 charges said to be related to her alleged involvement in the Sarawak solar energy project supposedly approved by Najib.

Former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor has also been summoned to make an appearance at MACC today.