Najib: Reshuffle now a slap for present ministers

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to reporters outside Parliament. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — A Cabinet reshuffle barely six months into a new administration would reinforce views that some ministers are underperforming, said former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Commenting on rumours of a shake-up among holders of federal portfolios, Najib claimed that such reorganisations generally come around 18 months or so into a new government.

“It is outside of normal conventions, [which] is usually about one-and-a-half years for a Cabinet reshuffle.

“It does add to the interpretation or perception that they are not performing; that is why there is a Cabinet reshuffle,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby, today.

