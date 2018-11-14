Najib: Reshuffle now a slap for present ministers

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — A Cabinet reshuffle barely six months into a new administration would reinforce views that some ministers are underperforming, said former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.
Commenting on rumours of a shake-up among holders of federal portfolios, Najib claimed that such reorganisations generally come around 18 months or so into a new government.
“It is outside of normal conventions, [which] is usually about one-and-a-half years for a Cabinet reshuffle.
“It does add to the interpretation or perception that they are not performing; that is why there is a Cabinet reshuffle,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby, today.
