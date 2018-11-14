In another push, Elliott calls on Hyundai to boost returns, review assets

A worker fixes the Hyundai logo on a vehicle at a plant of Hyundai Motor in Asan, south of Seoul February 9, 2012. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 14 — US hedge fund Elliott yesterday renewed pressure on South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, urging it to return US$10.6 billion (RM44.34 billion) of capital to shareholders and consider selling non-core assets, including costly land it bought in Seoul for new headquarters.

The call came after Hyundai Motor posted a sharp drop in third-quarter earnings in late October, hitting its shares and dashing hopes of better shareholder returns.

In May, Hyundai Motor Group, backed by founding family members, shelved an ownership restructuring plan that would have given the son of its ageing chairman more control of the conglomerate, following opposition from Elliott.

In September, Elliott, run by billionaire Paul Singer, made a fresh proposal for Hyundai's ownership structure and suggested adding new independent directors to its respective boards.

In an open letter yesterday, Elliott called on Hyundai to return up to eight trillion won (RM29.4 billion), or 31 per cent of its market value, and for its parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis to return four trillion won, or 22 per cent of its market capitalisation, to shareholders, preferably by share buybacks.

Elliott said Hyundai Motor Group, despite having "excess capital," lagged behind peers such as General Motors and Toyota Motor in shareholder returns, citing a report by consultancy Conway MacKenzie.

Elliott asked Hyundai to review its non-core assets, "with an eye toward divesting assets that are either underutilized or contribute low returns."

It said the assets included land Hyundai bought in 2014 for 10.55 trillion won, more than triple the appraisal value, to build headquarters in the affluent district of Gangnam in Seoul.

“Given the cost of delay and the lack of progress made thus far, Elliott also reserved the right to put forward the various recommendations as shareholder resolutions in the next general meetings,” it said.

Elliott, which challenged Samsung Electronics in 2016, called on Hyundai to join the South Korean electronics giant in diversifying its board, improving shareholder returns and addressing a complex shareholding structure.

“Hyundai Motor Group is now the only major corporate group in Korea with an unreformed legacy shareholder structure and no plan to address it,” Elliott said in a statement yesterday, saying the group's “reform efforts have stalled.”

Hyundai Motor could not immediately be reached for comment.

In April, Elliott said it owned more than US$1 billion worth of shares in three Hyundai group companies — Hyundai Motor Co, Kia Motors Corp and auto-parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd.

Elliott said yesterday it held more than 2.5 per cent of common stock in Hyundai Mobis, 3 per cent in Hyundai Motor and 2.1 per cent in Kia Motors. Shares of Hyundai Motor have slumped more than 30 per cent this year. — Reuters