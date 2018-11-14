Penang CM discloses Jerejak island theme park plans

A developer is planning to build a theme park on the southern part of Jerejak Island. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 14 — A developer is planning to build a theme park on the southern part of Jerejak Island, the state legislative assembly heard today.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (PH - Padang Kota) said the developer submitted a development master plan for the island two years ago, adding that this had been approved.

“The theme park was part of the master plan the developer submitted,” he said when replying to an oral question by A.Kumaresan (PH - Batu Uban).

The master plan also included a bridge to connect Bayan Mutiara on Penang Island to the smaller Jerejak Island that is located on the east coast of the main island.

However, Chow said local authorities have not received any request for planning permission for the theme park.

He confirmed that the developer submitted an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the whole project on Jerejak on June 21.

“The EIA takes into account the ecological impact of the project and the report was approved on July 20,” he said.

He said the master plan only involved developing part of the island’s coasts and will not encroach onto hill land above 76 metres.

Since it is not on hill land, Chow said a detailed geographical impact study was not necessary.

Kumaresan then asked a supplementary question on whether there were plans by the Tourism and Culture Ministry to turn Jerejak into a heritage site.

He also raised concerns about traffic in and out of the island from the proposed bridge connecting it to the main island.

Chow responded to say the state government has not received notification from the ministry about any plans to turn the island into a heritage site.

On the bridge, he said the initial plans for traffic using the bridge are only restricted to electric cars and only for residents on the island.