Sarawak vaccinates 110,000 dogs against rabies

KUCHING, Nov 14 — Sarawak has vaccinated about 110,000 dogs in the state after the Serian division was gazetted as the first rabies-infected area last year, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is chairman of the State Disaster Management Committee, said the state government invoked the Anti-Rabies Vaccination Order requiring all dogs in the state be vaccinated against rabies.

“Our aim is to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the estimated 220,000 dogs in Sarawak in order to provide good herd immunity and to effectively stop further spread of rabies among the dog population, thus preventing enzootic transmission to humans,” he said when winding up the debate at the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Uggah said RM20 million has been spent on various programmes and activities in order to control and eradicate rabies.

An additional amount of RM22.8 million has been approved to continue with the rabies control programmes and activities for 2019, he added. — Bernama