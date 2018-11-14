Bursa negative at mid-day

Selling pressure remains as investors unload on selected heavyweights to keep Bursa Malaysia in the red at the mid-day break. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-day today on continued selling in selected heavyweights led by energy-linked counter, Dialog, amid falling crude oil prices.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 8.24 points to 1,679.33 after moving between 1,678.95 and 1,685.69 throughout the morning session.

The index opened 1.88 points easier at 1,685.69 today from Tuesday's close of 1,687.57.

Market breadth remained negative with losers leading gainers 476 to 236, with 266 counters unchanged, 903 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.17 billion shares worth RM752.88 million.

A dealer said the tumbling crude oil prices, whereby global benchmark Brent crude price dropped to US$65.27 per barrel as at 12.40 pm today, had put energy-related counters under heavy pressure.

“The plunge in crude oil prices have sent shivers down investors' spines, prompting them to pull money from the riskier stock markets,” he said.

Among the oil and gas-linked heavyweights, Dialog recorded the biggest loss, falling eight sen to RM3.15, while Petronas Chemicals declined 13 sen to RM9.41 and Petronas Gas slid 14 sen to RM18.60.

Hartalega retreated 11 sen to RM6.09 while Maxis was nine sen lower at RM5.26.

Of the actives, Securemetric eased one sen to 52.5 sen, Seacera inched down 3.5 sen to 22.5 sen, Hibiscus shed eight sen to RM1.02, MyEG erased six sen to RM1.20 while PUC was flat at 15.5 sen.

United Plantations led the losers list, giving up 28 sen to RM26.60, followed by Hong Leong Industries which dwindled 26 sen to RM10.28, Public Bank lost 24 sen to RM24.40, Time Dotcom was 22 sen easier at RM7.69 and YNH Property reduced 16 sen to RM1.19.

The FBM Emas Index retreated 50.01 points to 11,652.07, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 47.27 points to 11,493.11 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 70.24 points to 11,769.95.

The FBM Ace Index was 18.95 points weaker at 4,898.55 while the FBM 70 dropped 20.50 points to 13,622.14.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index fell 23.96 points to 17,026.37, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.79 of-a-point to 172.10 and the Plantation Index dipped 39.78 points to 7,217.87. — Bernama