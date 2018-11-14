Malaysian, Thai police step up efforts to resolve dual citizenship issue

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said holders of dual Malaysian and Thai citizenship would be asked to take up one citizenship and renounce the other. — Picture by Hari Anggara

BANGKOK, Nov 14 — The Royal Malaysian Police and its Thai counterpart will be stepping up efforts to resolve the long-standing issue of people having dual Malaysian and Thai citizenship.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said holders of dual Malaysian and Thai citizenship would be asked to take up one citizenship and renounce the other.

“We (Malaysia and Thailand) need to make a stand on this issue. We will ask them to decide which citizenship they want to hold, either they want to drop the Malaysian or Thai citizenship,” he told the media at the end of the 25th Departmental Review of the Joint Thailand-Malaysia Working Committee Meeting on Criminal Activities, here, today.

“Both countries are committed to finding amicable solutions to the long-running problem of dual citizenship holders in the coming months or years,” he said, adding that Malaysia was also facing “a lot of problems” involving the issue.

Malaysia and Thailand, according to Fuzi, have mutual understanding on the matter.

Also present during the meeting was his Thai counterpart, Gen Chakthip Chaijinda. — Bernama