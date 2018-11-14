Under-probe Isa Samad in IJN, wife says for routine check only

Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad is undergoing a routine medical examination at the National Heart Institute. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SEREMBAN, Nov 14 — Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad is undergoing a routine medical examination at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur, according to his wife Puan Sri Bibi Sharliza Mohd Khalid.

She said Mohd Isa was admitted to the IJN and he was in good condition.

She also expressed disappointment over the circulation on social media of an old photograph of her husband under treatment at a hospital.

“That’s an old photograph. I do not know how that photograph could have gone viral. My husband is only undergoing a routine medical examination. Let’s pray for his good health,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Isa, a former mentri besar of Negeri Sembilan, was one of the seven candidates of the recent Port Dickson parliamentary by-election that was won by PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama