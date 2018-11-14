Lazada hits record haul in 11.11 sale

Christopher Lejeune, CEO of Lazada (left) and Erik Winter, MD of Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia unveil the Polo Black and White edition. — Picture by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Lazada Malaysia surpassed last year’s “11.11” performance just nine hours into this year’s edition of the “Singles Day” sale.

The group said it registered over 3,000 transactions a minute at the peak.

Lazada Malaysia CEO Christophe Lejeune said the group is overwhelmed by Malaysians’ response and support.

“With the success of this year’s first ever ‘Lazada 11.11 Super Show’ combined with the ‘Lazada 11.11 Shopping Festival,’ we have set the bar very high for ourselves in the coming year.

“We have witnessed a significant shift in consumer behaviour, with an ever-increasing number of Malaysians embracing a borderless, online way of life.

“Lazada is no longer a shopping platform — it is now a lifestyle destination,” he said in a statement.

Shoppers across southeast Asia took advantage of the more than 50 million deals and bargains, with a total of 1.2 million orders within the first 60 minutes of the sale.