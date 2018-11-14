Causeway jams — Tay Yit Ping

NOVEMBER 14 — The daily jams are caused by Immigration, not because the Causeway is inadequate. We don't need waste millions on a crooked bridge.

Most times, the JB Immigration counters are 2/3 manned. Singapore Immigration is slow. The solution is too open up more immigration counters. We do not need another bridge.

Secondly, force all trucks and lorries to use Second Link as they frequently take up two out of three lanes, leaving cars with only one lane. This is the other cause of Causeway jam.

During off peak hours, it takes less than five minutes to drive through, proof that the Causeway is adequate.

