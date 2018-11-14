Saying death penalty not deterrent, DPM urges examination of what causes crime

Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters at Parliament, November 14, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Authorities must strive to learn what drives people to commit crime, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said after two suspects in the killing of a nine-month-old in Selangor were found to be drug users.

Juxtaposed with her meeting with de facto law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong about the death penalty yesterday, Dr Wan Azizah said it was clear that capital punishment was not an effective damper to crime, especially drug-related offences.

“I have discussed with Liew where we found that mandatory death sentence on drug offences does not act as a deterrent from drug abuse and many are imprisoned for such offences.

“Many crimes have also been committed due to being under the influence of drugs, including that of the baby. Therefore, we have to look at the root cause and how to resolve the matter at hand,” she told reporters at the Parliament lobby here, today.

MORE TO COME