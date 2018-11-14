Rosmah back at MACC headquarters ahead of expected charges

A vehicle believed to be carrying Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya November 14, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 14 — The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak returned this morning to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here to have her statement recorded over the alleged abuse of funds meant for the Sarawak rural school solar energy project.

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was believed to be inside a black Proton Perdana bearing the WLQ 11 number plate that entered the MACC compound at 11.40am but headed straight into the basement.

Rosmah’s lawyer, Datuk K. Kumaraendran had arrived several minutes earlier in a separate vehicle and went into the MACC through its main entrance on the ground level, without speaking to reporters.

Malay Mail reported yesterday that Rosmah had been summoned to have her statement recorded by the MACC, before her indictment at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

Rosmah is expected to be slapped with an additional 15 charges said to be related to her alleged involvement in the Sarawak solar energy project supposedly approved by her husband, Najib.

Her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor and former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor have also been summoned to meet with the graftbusters here today.

Whistleblower website Sarawak Report previously alleged that the contract to install solar panels at 369 schools was awarded to a Bintulu-based transport company called Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd that had no track record in that industry.

Rosmah has already been charged with 17 counts of money laundering of over RM7 million in funds said to be related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at the Sessions Court on October 4.