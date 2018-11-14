AirAsia, AirAsia X named best low-cost airline in Asia Pacific

AirAsia and AirAsia X has been named Best Low-Cost Airline in Asia Pacific. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Malaysia’s AirAsia and AirAsia X have been named Best Low-Cost Airline in Asia Pacific according to AirlineRatings.com — the world’s only safety and product rating website.

Also named Best Low-Cost Airline are Westjet (Americas) and Wizz (Europe), a statement from Airline Ratings Pty Ltd said.

Singapore Airlines was honoured as Airline of the Year for 2019. It has been recognised for its market leadership in inflight service, new aircraft types such as the A350 and 787-10, revamped interiors, the launch of the non-stop Singapore to New York service as well as operational safety.

Editor-in-Chief of www.AirlineRatings.com Geoffrey Thomas said: “In our objective analysis, Singapore Airlines came out number one in many of our audit criteria, which is a great performance.”

The company’s Airline Excellence Awards — judged by seven editors with over 200 years’ industry experience — combines major safety and government audits with 12 key criteria including fleet age, passenger reviews profitability, investment rating, product offerings and staff relations.

Also listed, Air New Zealand won Best Premium Economy and Best Airline Pacific; Qatar Airways picked up Best Catering and Best Business Class; Qantas won Best Domestic Airline Service and the coveted Best Lounges.

AirlineRatings.com also has named its Top Ten Airlines 2018 which are Singapore Airlines, Air New Zealand, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Virgin Australia, Emirates, All Nippon Airways, EVA Air, Cathay Pacific Airways and Japan Airlines, the statement said.

More details on https://www.airlineratings.com. — Bernama