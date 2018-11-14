PR doesn’t come automatically with marriage, Sarawak DCM explains

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah explained that permanent resident (PR) status is not a legal right for foreigners even if they marry Sarawakians. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 14 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah explained that permanent resident (PR) status is not a legal right for foreigners even if they marry Sarawakians.

He said applicants must still go through the process set by the country’s immigration laws and PR holders must also abide by all local laws.

“Therefore, a thorough investigation and screening of the applicants’ backgrounds are required to be carried out carefully in order to avoid undesirable elements in the state,” he said in his winding-up speech in the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly here.

Uggah said the state government is careful about the security and safety of its people including not depriving locals of job opportunities by allowing an influx of foreigners seeking PR and citizenship.

However, he said the state government is still considerate by allowing foreigners including husbands and wives to stay on long-term social passes that may be extended annually.

He said the state requires a person to reside a minimum of 10 years in the state before the applications for PR can be considered, but stressed that it is still not automatic even after this time.

Uggah said 1,936 applications for PR were approved by the state government and submitted to the federal government while another 326 others have not been considered as they have not fully fulfilled the criteria.