Bukit Aman to send ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng to the US before end Jan

PETALING JAYA, Nov 14 — The Malaysian former Goldman Sachs banker Ng Chong Hwa will be sent to the United States to face charges over 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) before the end of January next year, Datuk Seri Amar Singh said today.

The Bukit Aman commercial crimes director said federal police have obtained a 60-day remand letter for the ex-banker better known as Roger Ng following his arrest on November 1 and is currently assisting the US Department of Justice (DoJ) with the extradition process.

“The DoJ needs time to complete all the necessary documentations in relation to the extradition process within the 60 days,” he told a press conference after launching the Sri Hartamas police station in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

