Exco shares what youth criminals Penang are up to

Motorcycle theft was the most frequent offence recorded in Penang. — iStock.com pic via AFP

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 14 — Penang executive councillor Soon Lip Chee (PH - Bagan Jermal) disclosed the most frequent criminal activity that young offenders in the state were caught engaging in between January and October this year.

Of the 2,317 cases involving youths in the period, the single most frequent offence involved motorcycle theft at 551 incidents.

Soon said there are many social issues that contributed to young offender incidents, adding that special attention was needed as the group represents 45.9 per cent of the entire population.

“Theft is the second top criminal activity by youths with a total 483 cases, followed by gang robbery with 338 cases, and causing hurt with 333 cases,” he said when replying an oral question at the state legislative assembly.

Joseph Ng Soon Siang (PH - Air Itam) asked for statistics of criminal activities involving youths in the state.

Soon said the other criminal activities involving youths included burglary and theft (307 cases), car theft (126 cases), robbery (84 cases), rape (39 cases), murder (35 cases), heavy vehicles theft (11 cases) and snatch theft (10 cases).