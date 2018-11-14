116 Kluang, Batu Pahat residents affected by floods

JOHOR BARU, Nov 14 — A total of 116 people from 25 families in Kluang and Batu Pahat were evacuated to two temporary relief centres (PPS) this morning, after their homes were inundated following flash floods.

Johor Civil Defence Force (APM) director Colonel (PA) Mat Zin Bujang said the victims comprise 41 people from Kampung Kolam Air, Simpang Renggam near Kluang and 75 people from Kampung Parit Jayus 3 and 4, Seri Medan, near Batu Pahat.

“The victims were brought to the Kampung Kolam Kolam Community Hall which opened from 8am yesterday and the Parit Jayus 4 Communtiy Centre set up at 3.30pm yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

Mat Zin added that the floods were being monitored by various agencies including the respective district offices. — Bernama