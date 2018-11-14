Samsung foldable smartphone named, priced and unveil dated

Justin Denison speaks during the unveiling of Samsung's new foldable screen smart phone, during the Samsung Developers Conference in San Francisco, California November 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 14 — According to a report by South Korea-based Yonhap News Agency, the folding smartphone that Samsung teased at the Developer Conference last week won’t be a secret much longer.

The name, price, and release date of the shadowed folding smartphone that Samsung teased last week is coming into the light. The South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency released a report Monday outlining details the phone manufacturer hasn’t announced yet; now, instead of referring to the device as “Samsung’s foldable smartphone,” we can address it as the Galaxy F.

The smartphone-tablet hybrid’s exterior display is expected to be 4.6 inches as opposed to the 7.4-inch length of the inner display when the device is unfolded.

According to the agency’s sources, the Galaxy F will likely cost around 2 million won (about US$1,770 or RM4,903) and be officially unveiled in March, just a month after the flagship Galaxy S10 is announced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (February 25-28, 2019). Accompanying the Galaxy F will be a second version of the S10, except this one will run 5G.

At the conference last week, the company stated that the phone will be mass produced, but it’s suspected that the high price point will drive away potential customers no matter how impressive the Infinity Flex Display is. After months of anticipation have been built for the release, fans hope the phone won’t be a gimmick with a price tag that high. — AFP-Relaxnews